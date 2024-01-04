City police say they want to find the owner of a dog that bit a cyclist at St Nicholas Fields.

The incident happened on December 21 between 7.30am and 7.40am when the dog, a Doberman-type breed which was off its lead, bit the cyclist’s hand.

A police spokesman said: "The dog was possibly called something similar to Snoop or Snoopy. The person walking it is described as a white man, around 5ft 10/11in and wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and a bobble hat.

"Officers are appealing for the owner of the dog to come forward and anyone with information about who owns the dog or can help identify the owner.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email laura.kelly@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for collar number 1141 or extension 31141 If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230241615."

The cyclist required hospital treatment for the hand injury.