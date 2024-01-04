The Assembly Rooms in Blake Street hosted a lavish ball, which attracted diners and dancers from all over the world for a night to remember.

Normally home to an Ask restaurant, the Grade 1-listed building featured an 18-piece band, theatre, and fine food and wine.

As guests entered for a champagne reception they could interact with actors from the Four Wheel Drive theatre company of York, who were in Georgian dress as relatives of Lord Burlington, who had designed the 18th century building.

Inside the main hall, guests also enjoyed an evening of music and dance from the Ben Moss Big Band, with the fun lasting past 1am.

A champagne raffle also raised £580 for St Leonard’s Hospice.

Organised by Ashley and Danielle Mason of York-based Noble Happening, the successful event was the culmination of months of hard work and a forerunner of bigger and better things to come.

Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Chris Cullwick said of the ball: “Wow! How wonderful it was on New Year’s Eve to experience something of the grandeur of Georgian York when the Assembly Rooms were designed for lavish partying in style."

He added: “This was a new year’s celebration unlike any other - enjoyed both by local residents and visitors from around the world.”

Sarah Loftus, managing director of Make it York, said: “It was a fabulous evening showing York at its best, welcoming people from all over the world including France, Australia and Spain. They really saw a Yorkshire New Year and our famous quality hospitality.”

Wayne Chadwick, managing director of Y01 Radio, said: “If you want to go to an authentic ball then this is the one. The auspicious setting of the Grand Assembly rooms embraces this style of event. The 18-piece band coupled with the fine wine and food made it a night to remember.”

Andy Pericleous, managing director of Mr Chippy York, said: “It was really good. I loved the networking and the socialising and that there was such a diverse group of people from all over the world.

He added: “The 18-piece band and the boogieing was all good for me too. The evening was very well put together.”

Danielle Mason also told the Press: “It was a wonderful evening and we were so pleased to welcome 140 guests from across the UK and around the world, including the US, Australia and Europe.

“We have had some excellent feedback and are already working on our plans for New Year’s Eve 2024 with several other events coming up this year, including the Lord Mayor’s Ball at Guildhall in May.

Danielle added: “We thank all our guests for attending and for their generosity in supporting our chosen charity St Leonard’s Hospice. The Assembly Rooms are one of the more beautiful buildings in York, so it was lovely to see them looking so magical and to use them to host our ball.”