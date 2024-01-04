The imposing Red House which sits in the impressive position at 6 Minster Yard, facing York Minster with St William's College to its side, is in need of major refurbishment works.

The building, which dates from about 1740, was once the Prebendal house for Strensall. In more recent times it has been used as a private nursery.

In plans before City of York Council, proposed changes are listed as internal and external alterations including installation of solar roof slates, the creation of a new balustrade to the side external staircase, and repairs to roof timbers and removal of a chimney stack.

Photo of the Red House in Minster Yard from 1912. Photo from City of York Council's Explore archive (Image: City of York Council Explore archive)

A detailed report of the work required has been prepared in a report by Caroe Architecture on behalf of the building's owners, York Minster.

Under the renovation plans, the Red House would have its roof replaced with solar tiles, which have already been installed in two other buildings in the Minster estate - at number 1 Deangate and the Refectory restaurant.

You can read and comment on the planning application (ref 23/02312/LBC) at: planningaccess.york.gov.uk

For more public notices, check The Press every day and online at: publicnoticeportal.uk/york-press.