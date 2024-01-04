The excuse was that the money could be better spent on regional projects, such as Transpennine rail. My memory isn’t perfect, but hadn’t the money for that been allocated a year before?

Never mind, Haxby station and the ring road projects can go ahead.

Ah, well, no. Funding for both has now been delayed, because the city council’s transport capital budget - most of which comes from ‘external sources’ - has more than halved (The Press, December 14).

A couple of days ago one of the daily newspapers had a poll on its front page where a big majority want an election now.

It’s the only way to treat a bumbling muddled government who are dragging the country down by the week, all to reduce taxes for the wealthy.

Brian Ledger, Copmanthorpe

Political failings

Should we be surprised that Rishi Sunak has held secret meetings with Dominic Cummings? Of course not.

Let us not forget Sunak required somebody in No. 10 to sharpen the knife before stabbing Boris Johnson in the back. Who better than Cummings?

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, meanwhile, never fails to surprise. In one breath she condemns the Tories for failing to reduce illegal immigration, in the next she supports Labour’s policy of open house to all.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby

Wonderful Hairy Bikers

‘The Hairy Bikers - Coming Home for Christmas’ on the BBC was wonderful.

We see plenty of fake celebrity friendships on TV. Seeing the genuine friendship between Dave Myers and Si King is heart-warming. The trauma of Myers’ cancer treatment was at the heart of the show, but so was friendship, a love of cooking, and that generosity they have always shown.

A decade ago they were in south London making a show that involved my aunt who was helping with the local meals on wheels team. She was smitten by their kindness. They even kept in touch after the show .

It wasn’t surprising the Bikers chose to celebrate their Christmas meal with the doctors and nurses and physios who had helped Dave recover. The love and respect Si and Dave show for others brought the spirit of Christmas alive.

Christian Vassie, Wheldrake, York