Have you seen this stolen trailer?

Police need your help to locate a trailer stolen from a farm in Bransdale on December 29.

The Ifor 14ft twin-axle flatbed trailer with side panels was stolen from a farm in Bransdale. It has some distinguishing features which may help us reunite it with its owner.

A police spokesperson said: "Have seen it, know where it is or seen one for sale just like it? If you have, please let us know by emailing jack.donaldson@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12230246518. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."