The Potting Shed, located on Flemingate in Beverley, will be shut from Monday, following a ‘closing down party’ on Saturday, offering discounted stick.

The Potting Shed first opened their doors in Beverley in 2016 and has since become a staple of the Beverley pub and dining scene, building a reputation for fresh, quality food in a modern clean environment as well as its weekly live band and quiz nights.

The team at the new look Potting Shed will be led by the General Manager, Jess Everett.

Jess is Hull born and bred and joined The Potting Shed 6 years ago as an Assistant Manager and progressed through the ranks to become the General Manager.

During her time at Potting Shed, Jess and her team have spearheaded a resurgence in the venue and giving the company the confidence to make this large investment.

Jess Everett, General Manager said: “We’re really excited here at The Shed and proud that the company has decided to invest in Beverley to enhance our pub. Whilst the builders are making some fantastic improvements to our facility, we will be recruiting a larger team and focusing on how we deliver the guest experience that our customers expect in 2024.”

Jess added “to celebrate the occasion we will be having a closing down party on Saturday 6th January where we will be running a ‘When It’s Gone It’s Gone’ offer from 9pm, all of our remaining stock will be 50% off! So don’t miss opportunity to say goodbye to The Shed in style!”

The Potting Shed is part of a chain of venues owned by Elite Pubs.

In North Yorkshire, there is also a Potting Shed at Northallerton.