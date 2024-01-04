B&M is set to take over Wilko’s former town centre store in Scarborough, a licensing application has revealed.

A spokesperson said that the new shop was scheduled to open at the end of next month.

The former Wilko shop in the Balmoral Centre on Westborough closed last October after the company fell into administration.

Around 120 of the former homeware retailer’s stores were sold to B&M and Poundland while The Range bought Wilko’s brand and website.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, B&M said it will be opening the new store in Westborough on Saturday, February 24.

The licensing application has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council and seeks permission for the off-sale of alcohol seven days a week.

If approved, the shop would be allowed to stay open and sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

Representations regarding the licensing application are currently open and can be sent in writing to North Yorkshire Licensing Services at Scarborough Town Hall.

The deadline for representations is Tuesday, January 16.

In 2022, B&M opened its new store at the Mereside Retail Park on Seamer Road.