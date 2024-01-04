Reckitt has taken the precautionary step of recalling Nutramigen LGG stage 1 and stage 2 Hypoallergenic Formula powders because of the possible presence of Cronobacter sakazakii

Both products are foods used for special medical purposes for infants. The products are mainly prescribed but are also available without a prescription.

The affected products have best before dates of July 1, 2025, and batch codes of ZL3F7D, ZL3FAA and ZL3FDM.

Wednesday 3 January 2024 - Reckitt recalls two infant formula powders because of the possible presence of Cronobacter sakazakii #FoodAlert https://t.co/NrMbkYVGM4 pic.twitter.com/uwUc4Br3vo — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) January 3, 2024

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned parents not to feed any of the recalled products to their babies.

The FSA said: “Reckitt is recalling the above products and have contacted all stores and pharmacies that are supplying these products.

“The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the products.

“Symptoms caused by Cronobacter sakazakii usually include fever and diarrhoea, and in severe cases may lead to sepsis or meningitis which include symptoms in infants including poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes) and abnormal breaths and movements.

“If you have purchased or been prescribed any of the above product batches, do not feed it to your baby and return to the place of purchase.

“If you have additional questions, please contact Reckitt on 01895 230575. If you have any concerns about the health of your baby, please seek medical advice.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.