The first cars bearing blue badge holders are expected to be allowed through the sliding bollards at Goodramgate at 12 noon.

It will mark the fulfilment of an election pledge made by Labour to reverse what became known York’s ‘blue badge ban’.

Access for blue badge holders will initially be permitted via Goodramgate and King’s Square, with blue Badge holders leaving the city centre via Colliergate.

But a council spokesperson said: “Once full connection of anti-terror, electronic sliding bollards is complete in the coming months, access will also be open to Blue Badge holders via Blake Street, St Helen’s Square and out via Lendal.”

Campaigners belonging to the Reverse the Ban coalition are expected to gather at Goodramgate just before 12noon today for the re-opening.

A spokesperson for the coalition said: “The Reverse the Ban coalition of 27 disability, age-related and allied organisations across the city welcomes the partial re-opening of the city's footstreets area to Blue Badge holders, thus overturning the human rights wrong that led to them previously being unfairly excluded.

“We look forward to this being extended further and to plans to improve access more generally for all disabled people. We'd like to thank all those who supported us to make this happen”.

Executive Member for Equalities, Cllr Katie Lomas, city of York Council’s executive member for equalities, said: “This is an important day for the city in ensuring residents and visitors have access to a welcoming city centre once again.

“We know this is an important issue for both disabled and non-disabled York residents who understood the long-term damaging impact of this restriction when it was first implemented several years ago.

“Today’s access is a vital first step and we look forward to seeing full Blue Badge holder access returned very soon”.

To get through the barriers, Blue Badge holders must present their valid Blue Badge to barrier staff. Following checks, they will be permitted access into the city centre and can park or, if driven, be dropped off.

If they’re being picked up later, they must leave their name with both the barrier staff and their driver for their driver to regain access into the city centre.