Thomas The Baker is planning to open a store in Boroughbridge, where the Cooplands bakery used to be.

Scarborough-based Cooplands closed last April, following a review of its business operations, having been open in the fast-growing town since February 2021.

Now, Thomas the Baker has applied to North Yorkshire Council for planning permission for a replacement shopfront including new non-illuminated fascia and projecting sign.

People have until January 7 to comment on the application concerning 33 High Street.

Thomas the Baker is a family-owned company, headquartered in Helmsley. The first store opened in 1981 and now they have around 30 stores across Yorkshire and the North-East.

In York, there are branches at Bishopthorpe Road, Kings Square, Market Street and Tang Hall.

Nearby towns with a branch include Acomb, Easingwold, Haxby, Kirbymoorside, Knaresborough, Malton, Pickering, Ripon, Scarborough, Selby and Thirsk.

If North Yorkshire Council approves the application, the bakery would add to others in the town.

Boroughbridge has other bakeries including Gilchrists, Havenhands and Appletons.

Cooplands has branches in York at Acomb, Davygate, Bridge Street, Haxby, Huntington and Monks Cross. It also has branches in Selby and Wetherby.