North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 6.29pm last night (January 3) to Beal near Selby.

A spokesman said: “Crews from Selby assisted an over the border Pontefract appliance in recovering a car stuck in flood water with the occupant stuck inside.

“The occupant was out of the vehicle on arrive however crews closed the road of prior to the arrival of highways in order to prevent further vehicles from entering the water.”

Meanwhile at Ulleskelf near Tadcaster crews from Tadcaster attended an incident involving a man stuck in a van in flood water at about 8.30pm.

Crews were able to retrieve the occupant from the vehicle and walk him to safety.