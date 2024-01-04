This morning the Viking Recorder on the Ouse in York is still reading 4.3 metres above normal levels. The river has now been at or near to four metres since 5am on December 29 and the highest ever level was 5.40m, recorded on November 4, 2000.

The Environment Agency says in York flooding continues to affect properties in Skeldergate, Tower Street near Tower Gardens and in Cumberland Street with Skeldergate and Terry Avenue closed.

A spokesman said: "Further rainfall is forecast over the coming days and levels are expected to remain high.

"Our incident room remains open and we are closely monitoring the situation. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

"Plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

Warnings remain in place for the River Ouse at York for riverside properties, St George's Field and Queen's Staith and at Naburn Lock.

A warning is also in place for Fulford and Fordlands Road where flooding could affect properties from Blue Bridge Lane to the A64, and properties in the Fordlands Road area that can be cut-off by road flooding.

There are flood warnings in place across North Yorkshire with the Selby area badly affected where levels remain high on the River Aire. There are warnings for Burn including properties on Burn Lane and Whitings Lane, properties in Brayton, Chapel and East Haddlesey.

There are flood warnings on the River Derwent near Stamford Bridge, for The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge as well as at Buttercrambe Mill Flood warning for River Derwent at Stamford Bridge.