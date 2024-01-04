POLICE have seized a people carrier in a York village after reports from concerned residents.
North Yorkshire Police say villagers in Wheldrake reported a vehicle completely blocking a footpath, forcing pedestrians including school children and wheelchair users to pass by on a busy road.
A force spokesman said: “On this occasion, we had no option but to seize and remove the vehicle.
“Remember: it's an offence to obstruct a pavement and the police have the authority to remove your vehicle if it's causing an obstruction.
“We don't like to do this but sometimes we have no choice as safety is our priority.
“Please drive and park safely, especially in the area around schools.”
