The NHS offers free flu jabs to the most vulnerable patients – such as those with weaker immune systems, pregnant women, or those in older age groups.

The data shows 81 per cent of 45,000 patients aged 65 and over in York had received a vaccine as of the end of November, leaving the remainder more vulnerable to the illness.

A spokesperson for the NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) said: “People living in York are encouraged to have the free flu vaccine as soon as possible to ensure they are protected over the colder months when flu is often in greater circulation.

“Those who are eligible can still get the vaccine by contacting their GP practice to book an appointment, or by finding a pharmacy that offers the NHS flu vaccination.”

The figures for York are higher than the national average – 76 per cent of people over 65 had been given a vaccine across England as of the end of November, leaving nearly a quarter of this group unvaccinated.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, urged older people to get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19.

She said: "Flu vaccines help protect against the main types of flu viruses and although there's still a chance we might get flu even after vaccination, the symptoms are likely to be milder and more short-lived.

"With all the worries about the rising cost of living and energy prices and with the additional pressures on the NHS at wintertime, it’s more important than ever to stay fit and well this year, and getting these vaccinations will help."

Vulnerable people under 65 had lower coverage, with 44 per cent vaccinated in York.

Meanwhile, uptake among pregnant women was at 42 per cent at the end of November.