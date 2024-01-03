A DRIVER has got stuck in floodwater in North Yorkshire and emergency crews have been called in.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Stutton in Tadcaster to reports of a driver Tadcaster retained were sent to a vehicle that had driven into flood water and became stuck.
A spokesman said: "Control staff gave advice to the vehicle owner whilst water levels rose until a fire crew arrived to assist the vehicle owner to dry land and to a safe location.
"Crews then gave advice."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article