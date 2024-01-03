As the city copes with its latest deluge our archive photo today takes us back 44 years ago to January 1982.

It shows Marygate in flood and the photo comes from the City Council's Explore archive.

The pub is now Roots restaurant.

The 1982 floods were one of the worst in living memory - with the Ouse reaching 16ft 7in.

It left expanses of the city underwater - and widespread flooding in neighbouring towns and villages.

This is how the Evening Press reported it at the time:

"From the air, the Vale of York looks like the Mississippi Delta. Miles of farmland, row upon row of houses and dozens of streets are under water. The tragedy is summed up in the faces of the people of Cawood and Selby, who stand knee-deep in the streets outside their homes looking to the sky and praying for a miracle.

"In York itself, police called a curfew at 3 o’clock, by which time the city centre was to be evacuated. Clifton was a giant lake.

"Almost all routes in and out of the city were blocked."

Following this flood, the Foss Barrier was installed, which did a good job of keeping the city centre dry until its catastrophic failure in 2015 which caused devastating flooding once again in York.

In 2000, York's river levels reached record levels when the Ouse peaked at 17f 10in above normal, again causing misery for households and businesses across the city and surrounding communities.