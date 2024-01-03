FIVE men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a tip off from York residents.
North Yorkshire Police said the force received 999 calls last night (January 2) reporting suspicious activity at Heworth Cricket Club, saying that a number of men wearing dark clothes were trying to break in before leaving the scene in a white van.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers responded immediately, and the van was identified and picked up on CCTV cameras.
“It was stopped by police a short time later on Tang Hall Lane.
“Inside were five men, and a search of the vehicle uncovered several screwdrivers, pairs of gloves, balaclavas, a pair of pliers and a crowbar.”
At the club, police found a garage shutter had been damaged and opened, with items removed.
The spokesperson added: “All five men inside the van, from the Leeds area, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
“One was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing today.
“Officers are reminding sports clubs to check their security and ensure all valuable items are kept locked and secure, or ideally stored off-site.”
