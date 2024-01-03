Tea By the Lock at Naburn Lock has been closed for about a week and the closure looks set to continue, possibly for almost as long again.

Today, owner Ruth Richards told the Press that she found her premises flooded, which was the second time in this recent flood.

The floods were also worse than in mid-December, and in November, when staff resorted to ferrying customers over for its famous cakes and plant based high teas.

READ MORE:

Ruth said today: “Yes I’m definitely closed and will be for a while now which is devastating for a small business like mine.

“There is always damage after a flood like this, the question is how much.”

Heartbreaking as the constant problems are, Ruth says she will not give up.

“It just makes me more determined to start my plant based ready meals available to customers which can be frozen and delivered in bulk, I have to diversify or I will really struggle to survive as a tearoom,” she said.

Ruth continued: “This flood is certainly worse than the last one. I came down this morning to flooding inside my home which is the second time this particular flood.

“The main fence post as you come into the carpark is roughly 6 ft and that’s only just visible so there won’t be any cars coming down the track and into the carpark for quite a few days.”

The businesswoman has also warned customers on the tea room’s Facebook page about the problems.

She told them: “Although we are desperate to reopen, there is no good news on the water front. Nobody can get in or out, so it is now just a waiting game.”

Five days ago, before the New Year Bank Holiday, Ruth also posted: “Good Morning Customers, we are devastated to have to close again today as the flooding has risen unpredictably fast overnight and is still rising.

“We were really looking forward to being open for the New Years weekend, but unfortunately cannot see this happening ”