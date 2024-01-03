Barclays, NatWest, Halifax, Lloyds and RBS are among the major banks that are shutting branches across the country in the coming months.

All of the businesses have cited the increase in the number of people banking online rather than in person as one of the reasons behind the new list of branch closures.

Included in the list of planned closures are 60 Lloyds branches, 47 Halifax branches, 34 Barclays branches, and 27 Natwest branches, as 189 banks are set to close across the UK.

You can see if your local branch is one of those planned for closure below:

Barclays bank closures

22/24 Hide Hill , Berwick-Upon-Tweed, England - 14/02/2024

2 Holly Parade, 20 High Street, Cobham, England - 14/02/2024

34 Market Place, Dereham, England - 15/02/2024

2 The Square Abingdon, England - 15/02/2024

1 High Street, Westbury-on-Trym, England - 16/02/2024

32 Hill Street, Newry, Northern Ireland - 16/02/2024

131 Eltham High Street, Eltham, England - 16/02/2024

43 High Street Sheringham, England - 21/02/2024

22 The Borough, Farnham, England - 21/02/2024

16 Vaughan Street, Llanelli, Wales - 22/02/2024

130 George Lane, South Woodford, England - 23/02/2024

27/29 Church Street, Coleraine, Northern Ireland - 23/02/2024

2 Market Place, Cannock, England - 22/02/2024

197 Shenley Road, Borehamwood, England - 21/02/2024

2 Liscard Village, Wallasey, England - 28/03/2024

54 High Street, Ruislip, England - 16/02/2024

57 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Wales - 01/03/2024

23 Market Place, Mansfield, England - 01/03/2024

Priestpopple, Hexham, England - 01/03/2024

8 The Broadway, Crouch End, England - 01/03/2024

Crown Buildings, 11 Broad Street, Builth Wells, Wales - 06/03/2024

49 High Street, Skipton, England - 07/03/2024

100 High Street, Poole, England - 08/03/2024

197 High Street, Perth, Scotland - 08/03/2024

2/4 Aldermans Hill, Palmers Green, London, England - 08/03/2024

35 Victoria Street, Grimsby, England - 13/03/2024

193 High Street, Northallerton, England - 14/03/2024

24 High Street, Dundee, Scotland, 15/03/2024

Valley House, Kingsway, Team Valley, Gateshead, England - 15/03/2024

81 High Street, Scunthorpe, England - 20/03/2024

4 North Bar Within, Beverley, England - 21/03/2024

85 High Street, Blackwood, Wales - 22/03/2024

63/65 High Street, Rayleigh, England - 22/03/2024

55 Market Place, Richmond, England - 04/12/2024

Halifax bank closures

178/180 High Street, Gosforth, England - 08/01/2024

374 Harrogate Road, Leeds, England - 09/01/2024

56/57 High Street, Stourbridge, England - 10/01/2024

52 - 54 Union Street, Aberdeen, Scotland - 11/01/2024

7 Station Plaza, Ilkley, England - 15/01/2024

4 Central Arcade, Cleckheaton, England - 31/01/2024

35-41 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, Scotland - 05/02/2024

43/45 Sheep Street, Bicester, England - 07/02/2024

13 Market Jew Street, Penzance, England - 20/02/2024

131-133 Princes Street, Edinburgh, Scotland - 26/02/2024

82 High Street, Lymington, England - 11/03/2024

29/33 Chestergate, Macclesfield, England - 11/03/2024

99 High Street, Barnet, England - 12/03/2024

248/250 High Street, Orpington, England - 12/03/2024

1 Church Street, Dereham, England - 14/03/2024

11/12 High Street, Stamford, England - 14/03/2024

91 Holton Road, Barry, Wales - 18/03/2024

8/10 High Street, Dartford, England - 18/03/2024

41/42 Middlegate, Penrith, England - 19/03/2024

12A Market Place, Diss, England - 20/03/2024

3/5 Kirkgate, Otley, England, - 26/03/2024

32 John Street, Porthcawl, Wales - 26/03/2024

58 Beveridge Way, Newton Aycliffe, England - 27/03/2024

Prescot Shopping Centre, Prescot, England - 08/04/2024

7/7A Market Place, Thorne, Doncaster, England - 08/04/2024

44 Greengate Street, Stafford, England - 08/04/2024

40/41 King Street, Whitehaven, England - 09/04/2024

2 Market Place, Ossett, England - 09/04/2024

58-62 High Street, Barkingside, England - 15/04/2024

17 Windsor Court, Morley, England - 16/04/2024

1 High Street, Daventry, England - 17/04/2024

149/151 Mortimer Street, Herne Bay, England - 17/04/2024

165 Shenley Road, Borehamwood, England - 18/04/2024

25 Bridge Street, Spalding, England - 18/04/2024

2170 Coventry Road, Sheldon, England - 22/04/2024

17 Fore Street, Bridgwater, England- 23/04/2024

73A Station Road, New Milton, England - 23/04/2024

226 Heathway, Dagenham, England - 15/05/2024

33 Main Street , Larne, Northern Ireland - 29/05/2024

25 Fore Street Bodmin, England - 20/06/2024

84 Commercial Street, Batley, England - 24/06/2024

17/17A Town Centre, Hatfield, England - 25/06/2024

49/51 High Street, Normanton, England - 08/07/2024

66 High Street, Sidcup, England - 11/07/2024

25 The Square, Hessle, England - 15/08/2024

122 - 126 High Street, Uckfield, England - 18/09/2024

54/56 High Street, Hailsham, England - 19/09/2024

Lloyds bank closures

453 Wilmslow Road, Withington, England, M20 4AN - 08/01/2024

11/12 The Shopping Village, Gateshead, England, NE11 0EN - 09/01/2024

612-614 Wolseley Road, Plymouth, England, PL5 1TE - 10/01/2024

22 Grover Walk, Corringham, England, SS17 7LY - 15/01/2024

Crown Glass Place, Nailsea, England, BS48 1RD - 01/02/2024

13-14 High Street, Cradley Heath, England, B64 5HP - 08/02/2024

9 Boverton Road, Llantwit Major, Wales, CF61 1XZ - 08/02/2024

308-312 Chiswick High Road, London, England, W4 1NS - 19/02/2024

22 King Street, Stretford, England, M32 8AD - 12/03/2024

39 Chester Road West, Shotton, Wales, CH5 1BY - 13/03/2024

82-84 High Street, Ruislip, England, HA4 7AB - 13/03/2024

5-6 King Street, Penrith, England, CA11 7AP - 19/03/2024

3 Market Hill, Diss, England, IP22 4JZ - 20/03/2024

1 Walm Lane Willesden Green, England, NW2 5SN - 21/03/2024

26 Bridge Street, Downham Market, England, PE38 9DH - 25/03/2024

102-104 Market Street, Shirebrook, England, NG20 8AD - 25/03/2024

27 Fore Street Wellington, England, TA21 8AF - 25/03/2024

30 Market Place, Brackley, England, NN13 7BA - 26/03/2024

39 High Street Sidmouth, England, EX10 8LQ - 26/03/2024

49 John Street Porthcawl, Wales, CF36 3AS - 27/03/2024

185 Queen Street, Withernsea, England, HU19 2JR - 27/03/2024

5 Market Place, Selby, England, YO8 4NT - 03/04/2024

12 High Street Newtown, Wales, SY16 2NX - 03/04/2024

129-131 High Street, Rochester, England, ME2 4TW - 04/04/2024

110-112 High Street, Putney, England, SW15 1RG - 04/04/2024

Union Street, Ulverston, England, LA12 7HR - 09/04/2024

71-73 High Street, Stone, England, ST15 8AG - 10/04/2024

67 Fore Street Saltash, England, PL12 6AJ - 10/04/2024

34 Station Road, West Drayton, England, UB7 7BZ - 11/04/2024

4 Market Square, Dover, England, CT16 1ND - 11/04/2024

19-20 Wellington Street, Teignmouth, England, TQ14 8HW - 15/04/2024

16 Main Street, Mexborough, England, S64 9DW - 22/04/2024

15-17 Pool Street, Caernarfon, Wales, LL55 2AD - 30/04/2024

35 Bradford Road, Brighouse, England, HD6 1RW - 28/05/2024

2-4 High Street, March, England, PE15 9JE - 28/05/2024

38 Chapel Lane, Formby, England, L37 4DR - 28/05/2024

21 Broad Street, Pershore, England, WR10 1BD - 28/05/2024

18 Market Place, North Walsham, England, NR28 9BP - 29/05/2024

The Cross, Royston, England, SG8 7BL - 17/06/2024

1 Marlborough, Seaham, England, SR7 7SD - 19/06/2024

Fore Street, Bodmin, England, PL31 2HP - 20/06/2024

75 Commercial Street Batley, England, WF17 5EQ - 24/06/2024

8 High Street, Haverhill, England, CB9 8BA - 25/06/2024

33 Dunraven Street, Tonypandy, Wales, CF40 1AL - 04/07/2024

30 High Street Crediton, England, EX17 3AH - 04/07/2024

99 Newland Street, Witham, England, CM8 1AQ - 10/07/2024

60 Sidcup High Street Sidcup, England, DA14 6EJ - 11/07/2024

11-13 Devonshire Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, England, TN40 1AH - 16/09/2024

36-38 Church Road, Burgess Hill, England, RH15 9AH - 17/09/2024

Market Street, Hailsham, England, BN27 2AE - 19/09/2024

High Street, Portishead, England, BS20 6BJ - 09/09/2024

3 King Street, Saffron Walden, England, CB10 1HF - 16/09/2024

5/6 Market Place, Hertford, England, SG14 1DF - 17/09/2024

180 High Street, Uckfield, England, TN22 1AX - 18/09/2024

73 High Street, Burnham-on-Sea, England, TA8 1NP - 13/11/2024

257 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, England, NE26 2SY - 13/11/2024

300 Ashley Road, Poole, England, BH14 9DE - 13/11/2024

37 Market Place, Warminster, England, BA12 9BD - 14/11/2024

21 Victoria Square, Droitwich, England, WR9 8DG - 14/11/2024

3 Upper Brook Street, Rugeley, England, WS15 2DP - 14/11/2024

NatWest bank closures

314 Chiswick High Road, London, England - 20/02/2024

5 High Street East, Redcar, England - 20/02/2024

151 New Line, Bradford, England - 21/02/2024

10 Victoria Road, Surbiton, England - 21/02/2024

1 Water Lane, Bakewell, England - 22/02/2024

2 Greenwich Church Street, Greenwich, England - 22/02/2024

34 Moor Street, Ormskirk, England - 27/02/2024

12 Station Parade, London, England - 27/02/2024

262 Marine Road Central, Morecambe, England - 28/02/2024

10 High Street, Wednesfield, England - 28/02/2024

159 High Street, Rickmansworth, England - 29/02/2024

1 Taff Street, Pontypridd, Wales - 29/02/2024

817 Bristol Road South, Birmingham, England - 05/03/2024

509 Prescot Road, Liverpool, England - 05/03/2024

208 Piccadilly London, England - 06/03/2024

56 High Street, Rochester, England - 06/03/2024

267 Castle Street, Dudley, England - 07/03/2024

36 High Street, Maldon, England - 07/03/2024

20 Melbourne Street, Stalybridge, England - 08/07/2024

10 Banks Road, West Kirby, England - 08/07/2024

1 Princes Street, London, England - 29/08/2024

RBS bank closures

23 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, Scotland - 19/11/2024

Bank of Scotland closures

816 Govan Road, Govan, Scotland - 09/01/2024

Brodick, Isle of Arran, Scotland - 31/01/2024

42 Stuart Street, Millport, Scotland - 20/02/2024

Main Street, Tarbert, Isle Of Harris, Scotland - 22/02/2024

Lochmaddy, Isle Of North Uist, Scotland - 26/02/2024

174 Byres Road, Glasgow, Scotland - 21/03/2024

Harbour Street, Tarbert, Scotland - 29/04/2024

Shore Street, Bowmore, Scotland - 08/05/2024

40 High Street Jedburgh, Scotland - 20/05/2024

17 Dalrymple Street, Girvan, Scotland - 20/05/2024

95 High Street, Dunbar, Scotland - 21/05/2024

Main Road, Aviemore, Scotland - 21/05/2024

The Cross, Cupar, Scotland - 29/05/2024

43/45 Townhead Street, Cumnock, Scotland - 29/05/2024

1 Galvelmore Street, Crieff, Scotland - 29/05/2024

Shore Road, Kilcreggan, Scotland - 15/08/2024

Ulster Bank closures