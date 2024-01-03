The supermarket chain's apple and pear juice drink was recalled by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) as the attached straw could be unsafe for children.

The drink cartons by Asda come in packs of 5 x 150ml and is manufactured by Refresco Beverages UK.

However, now the FSA has said the juice is "unsafe to drink" over "potential metal contamination".

Asda recalls juice drink over metal fears

Asda stated the recall, as a spokesperson told The Sun: "Asda is conducting a precautionary recall on Asda brand apple & pear juice drink due to potential metal contamination in the straws.

"No other Asda brand products are known to be affected."

The supermarket added: "If you have purchased any of the products and codes listed above, please bring them back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Looking to freshen up your knowledge of food allergens in 2024?



Start today with our free online Food Allergy and Intolerance Training course: https://t.co/pH7Oi6mN85 #Allergens #FoodSafety pic.twitter.com/JlCo5Cd04R — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) January 2, 2024

The brand also shared that customers who have brought the juice should return it to stores to receive a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Asda also encouraged customers looking for more information on the recall to contact them on 0800 952 0101.

The recall from Asda includes fellow juice drink packs including the apple and blackcurrant, apple and mango, orange juice from concentrate and essential orange juice from concentrate.

The FSA have not shared how much metal was found in the straws but, the potential to damage the mouth and metal poisoning has seen them issue the alert.