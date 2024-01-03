A MAN is wanted by police following an incident at an arcade in North Yorkshire.
The county's police say the incident happened at Gilly's arcade in Scarborough at 4pm on December 1, and involved a man punching a gaming machine.
He is described as in his early 30s, of eastern European appearance, wearing a black beanie hat with a two-tone black and grey puffer jacket and dark denim jeans.
A police spokesman said: "We want to speak to a man pictured on CCTV in the arcade, as he may have important information that could help the investigation.
"Please email information to stephen.mangham@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1604 Stephen Mangham.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230229442.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article