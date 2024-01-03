The county's police say the incident happened at Gilly's arcade in Scarborough at 4pm on December 1, and involved a man punching a gaming machine.

He is described as in his early 30s, of eastern European appearance, wearing a black beanie hat with a two-tone black and grey puffer jacket and dark denim jeans.

A police spokesman said: "We want to speak to a man pictured on CCTV in the arcade, as he may have important information that could help the investigation.

"Please email information to stephen.mangham@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1604 Stephen Mangham.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230229442.