SHOPS at a major out of town York shopping centre are closed due to 'drainage issues.'
Management at the Vangarde Shopping Park are busy working with Yorkshire Water over the issue.
In a statement released this afternoon, the shopping park said:
Current Services Status at Retail Outlets: M&S Store Open, Café and Toilets Temporarily Closed.
Tui and Specsavers open.
Takeaway Only at Caffè Nero, Costa Coffee, and Nando’s. Prezzo and Estabulo Temporarily Shut.
Mama Doreen’s Open for Service.
A spokesperson added: "We are currently awaiting an update from Yorkshire Water; however we can guarantee there is no flooding on-site, just simply a drainage issue, which is under review."
