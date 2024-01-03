SHOPS at a major out of town York shopping centre are closed due to 'drainage issues.'

Management at the Vangarde Shopping Park are busy working with Yorkshire Water over the issue.

In a statement released this afternoon, the shopping park said:

Current Services Status at Retail Outlets: M&S Store Open, Café and Toilets Temporarily Closed.

Tui and Specsavers open.

Takeaway Only at Caffè Nero, Costa Coffee, and Nando’s. Prezzo and Estabulo Temporarily Shut.

Mama Doreen’s Open for Service.

A spokesperson added: "We are currently awaiting an update from Yorkshire Water; however we can guarantee there is no flooding on-site, just simply a drainage issue, which is under review."