Three of the roads into Naburn have been closed because of flooding for several days.

But access into and out of the village has remained possible at all times by taking a back road called Moor Lane that links up to the A19 near Escrick, stresses parish councillor Anne Clark.

And, provided the flood waters don’t rise any higher, it looks as though properties in the village itself have escaped being flooded, she added.

A pump has been installed at the Naburn end of Moor Lane to ensure it remains clear of water and that access is maintained.

Anne admitted that being forced to use the back road as the only way in and out of the village was a ‘pain in the neck’.

“It’s a long way round – but we can get in and out,” she said. “And once you get down Moor Lane into the village, the village is as normal.”

Nearly, anyway.

Water has lapped onto the road from the slipway at the junction of Main Street, Front Street and Maypole Grove.

And water has also come up through drains in Palmes Close in the village – though properties themselves have not been flooded.

“We’ll be watching that carefully,” Anne said. “But if the water stays where it is, we should be all right.”

Water levels at the Viking recorder on the River Ouse in York reached 4.36 metres at just after 1pm today – but that was still well below the devastating peak of 5.4m at the height of the ‘great floods’ of 2000.

Projections are that water levels will begin to fall this afternoon.

Nevertheless, the floods have highlighted problems on roads leading in and out of Naburn, Anne said – and particularly poor signage.

Just after Christmas, when there were long queues on the A19 to get to the Designer Outlet for the sales, many motorists tried to escape the traffic by taking Moor Lane into Naburn, in the hope they could then get through to York.

They inevitably had to turn back once they got into the village – causing traffic problems on the single track lane that remained the only way in and out of Naburn.

The increased traffic churned up grass verges and caused potholes, Anne said – and also highlighted the need for better signs.

“Signs are needed at the start of the B1222 at the Fulford junction with the A19, on Howden Lane where it joins the A19 at Crockey Hill and on the B1222 at Stillingfleet saying ‘No access into Naburn due to flooding’,” she said.

“A sign is also needed at the junction of Moor Lane with the A19 near Escrick saying ‘Access to Naburn only: no through access to York’.”