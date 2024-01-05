Liam Martin Mangham filmed part of the attack during which he and an accomplice repeatedly punched and kicked the victim in his own home, said Ben Campbell, prosecuting.

During the video, a voice can be heard saying: “I will …. kill you”.

In a personal statement, the victim said: “I thought they were my friends. How I misjudged them.”

Mr Campbell said a woman who saw the victim after the attack told police: “I find it hard to describe him. He looked as though his face appeared to have fallen in and it was pouring with blood”.

Mangham, who appeared to have a panic attack in the dock, told the court he had behaved out of character and that because of difficulties in his personal life before the attack he had turned to alcohol.

“It was the worst mistake of my life. I have had too many bad experiences with it,” he said, adding that he was now teetotal.

Mangham, 20, formerly of Woodlands Road, Rillington, near Malton, and now living in East Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, his first conviction.

He was made subject to a 14-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 180 hours’ unpaid work.

He must also pay £2,000 compensation to the victim.

A 17-year-old youth will be sentenced for his part in the attack by youth justices later this month.

“It may well be (the victim) was fortunate he wasn’t more seriously injured than he was,” said Judge Deborah Sherwin. “I suspect the real problem for him is psychological.”

Mr Campbell said the victim suffered a displaced nose and bruising and had had to move back in with his parents because he was too scared to stay in his own flat.

He was also afraid of encountering the two attackers in public and was no longer as confident as he had been.

In his personal statement, the victim said: “I am anxious and afraid that what happened to me will happen to someone else. I hope they (the attackers) will change.”

Mr Campbell said the victim had been playing video games in his flat on April 3, 2022, when the attackers knocked on the door and he let them in.

Mangham started shouting at home and both visitors began to attack him.

During the video of the attack, the victim is seated with his arms crossed on his chest looking at the ground while the other two attack him.

At the end, Mangham video-called an ex-partner who later told police she could see the victim slumped and not moving, apparently semi-conscious and in shock.

Mangham, who represented himself, said he would “really like to apologise” to the victim and pay him compensation.

The knowledge of what he had done was a “massive punishment” and would stay with him “for the rest of his life”, he said.

Since the attack, he had got a new girlfriend who had changed his life for the better.