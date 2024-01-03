Shoppers heading to the North Yorkshire town on a Saturday between January 6 and February 10 will be able to park free of charge between 10am and 6pm in the Victoria Multi-Storey Car Park, which can be accessed from East Parade.

The BID team hope that this initiative will boost shopping for town centre companies during what can sometimes be a quieter month for business.

The organisation says 8 hours of free parking will give shoppers plenty of time to explore Harrogate’s thriving town centre streets and enjoy a bite to eat in the variety of bars, restaurant and cafes on offer.

Matthew Chapman, BID Manager, said: “Free car parking is something we regularly hear described as a positive incentive from both our members and the general public, so it’s great to again work in collaboration with the car parking team at North Yorkshire Council to deliver this scheme at a key time of year.”

To redeem the free car parking, all drivers must do is enter the automatic barriers at the Victoria Car Park after 10am and leave before 6pm. Vehicles that enter before or after the specified times will be charged the regular price for the times outside of the free parking campaign.