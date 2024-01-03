The York Dungeon in Clifford Street is closed again today and general manager Mark Mattinson said the venue is offering guests with pre-booked tickets for its shows a walking tour instead.

The venue is on the corner of Cumberland Street, which along with neighbouring King Street and Low Friargate have seen waters from the River Ouse reaching the roadways.

Cumberland Street in York has been influenced by rising river levels this morning (January 3) (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Various pumping measures and flood mitigation is currently installed along Clifford Street and St George’s Fields Car Park remains closed.

Mark said: “The Dungeon has been designed since the floods of 2012 and 2015 in such a way that we minimise any damage caused in much the same way that our neighbouring businesses do, so we do not envisage any damage to any of our shows.

“There are some props that we are able to move ahead of time.

“Once the waters recede and we are able to fully clean down the affected areas we will be back open again as soon as possible.

“We continue to offer our walking tours of the city on any additional days that we may be closed as we are today.”

Two doors down from The York Dungeon on Clifford Street, closer to the city centre, is Grand Opera House York.

A spokesperson at the theatre said: "The Grand Opera House is still up and running and the panto is currently still going ahead this week.

"We are sorry to hear about other local businesses that are unable to open due to the floods and hope the situation doesn’t cause any further disruption to the local area."