English Heritage described this tragedy as follows: ‘The 11th-century timber tower on top of the earth mound was burned down in 1190, after York’s Jewish community, some 150 strong, was besieged here by a mob and committed mass suicide’.

There is a plaque at the foot of the tower marking the tragic events of 1190, and the site is a place of pilgrimage for many Jews.

You should surely have at least mentioned this in your article.

Steven Burkeman, Derwent Way, Derwenthorpe, York