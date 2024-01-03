While I have my doubts about the wisdom of turning Clifford’s Tower into a dress (City landmark is now panto outfit, The Press, December), insult was added to injury when I read on, and realised that your potted history of the tower made no mention of the tragedy which must surely count as the most significant element in that history.
English Heritage described this tragedy as follows: ‘The 11th-century timber tower on top of the earth mound was burned down in 1190, after York’s Jewish community, some 150 strong, was besieged here by a mob and committed mass suicide’.
There is a plaque at the foot of the tower marking the tragic events of 1190, and the site is a place of pilgrimage for many Jews.
You should surely have at least mentioned this in your article.
Steven Burkeman, Derwent Way, Derwenthorpe, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel