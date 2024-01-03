Perhaps the hideous bollards will save us from a devastating hatchback attack. But deflect an airborne missile? Or Deliveroo delivering something a little spicier than expected? Nope.

Useless. And - worse than useless - ugly. The pretence of defending our beautiful city by installing the most utilitarian-looking and pointless lumps of metal is, ironically, indefensible.

Joanna Appleby, Appleton Roebuck, York

 