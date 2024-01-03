The wonderful York Wheels service, which continues, must be pre-booked, costs £13.50 direct to destination, and waits for you when, for example, being taken for a Covid jab. It is made possible by selfless people who give their time free of charge.

But Dial and Ride cost just £4. You were give a one- hour slot for pick up, then continued to pick up remaining passengers, then had a couple of hours at your destination before return, dropping fellow passengers off en -route.

Having spoken to many fellow passengers this got them out from a housebound situation to meet like-minded passengers escaping their captivity. The Government and City of York Council have shown us old, infirm, vulnerable groups their idea of the caring world of 2024.

William Moore, Lochrin Place, York