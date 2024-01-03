York Gin reckon customers are more likely to stick with Dry January if they have a treat to look forward to in February.

So the company is offering a discount on any gin bought in early January.

York Gin will keep the booze safe until the start of February. Customers will then be able to pick up their gin from the York Gin shops - or will get it posted if they bought the gin online.

Customers get the 10% online discount if they use the code DRYJANUARY on yorkgin.com before Monday January 8.

A spokesman said: "We fully support the idea of responsible drinking. One of our catchphrases is “Don’t drink more - drink better.”

"We also realise that people do need an incentive to keep going through the hard dark first months of the year.

"So we’re offering a discount on the gin people buy in early January. And we will keep it by - and out of reach - until we have all safely navigated Dry January."

York Gin is also offering alcohol-free mulled warm drinks each weekend during January as a way of supporting the campaign. During York’s Resident’s Weekend towards the end of the month, these drinks will be free for anyone who lives in York.

Dry January - a month-long campaign to get people to stop drinking alcohol during January - is now in its tenth year. Organised by the Alcohol Change UK charity, it aims to encourage people to drink more healthily all year round.

For people who don’t want to go dry this January, the company is offering the same 10% discount and have their gin delivered right away with the code GINUARY.

