This morning the Viking Recorder on the Ouse in York is reading 4.2 metres above normal levels. The river has now been at or near to four metres since 5am on December 29 and the highest ever level was 5.40m, recorded on November 4, 2000.

The Environment Agency says in York flooding continues to affect properties in Skeldergate, Tower Street near Tower Gardens and in Cumberland Street.

Skeldergate has been closed due to flooding (Image: Megi Rychlikova)

A spokesman said: "Further rainfall is forecast over the coming days and levels are expected to remain high.

"Our incident room remains open and we are closely monitoring the situation. Consider putting your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

"Plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

Riverside properties on the River Ouse in York (Image: Megi Rychlikova)

Warnings remain in place for the River Ouse at York for riverside properties, St George's Field and Queen's Staith and at Naburn Lock.

Skeldergate Bridge in the flood water this morning (Image: Megi Rychlikova)

A warning is also in place for Fulford and Fordlands Road where flooding could affect properties from Blue Bridge Lane to the A64, and properties in the Fordlands Road area that can be cut-off by road flooding.

There are flood warnings in place across North Yorkshire with the Selby area badly affected where levels remain high on the River Aire. There are warnings for Burn including properties on Burn Lane and Whitings Lane, properties in Brayton, Chapel and East Haddlesey.

There are flood warnings on the River Derwent near Stamford Bridge, for The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge as well as at Buttercrambe Mill Flood warning for River Derwent at Stamford Bridge.

An agency spokesman said: “Flooding is expected to affect locations near the River Derwent, with low-lying land and properties expected to be most affected, particularly around the Weir Caravan Park at Stamford Bridge and properties at Kexby Bridge.”

The flooded River Ouse viewed from Skeldergate Bridge in York (Image: Megi Rychlikova)

Meanwhile North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say crews have been out overnight at three locations in Selby: Honeysuckle Close, Heather Close and Baffam Gardens, pumping water away from homes preventing water from getting inside as well as dozens of others where they have been fighting a battle to stop floodwater entering properties.

Skeldergate has been closed due to flooding (Image: Megi Rychlikova)