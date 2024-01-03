TWO bikes have been stolen after thieves targeted a garage in York.
North Yorkshire Police said it believed the two bikes were stolen between December 27 and December 28 last year, from a locked garage in Beech Avenue in Holgate.
A police spokesperson said: “The bikes, with a combined value of around £1,500, are a white Hoy Shizouka hybrid with flat handlebars and panniers, and a pale-green-coloured Marin DSX2 gravel off-road bicycle.”
The force is asking the public to keep an eye out for the stolen bicycles.
Anyone with information about the stolen bikes should email josh.wands-murray@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230245308 when passing on information
