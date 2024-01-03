North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say crews have been out overnight at three locations in Selby: Honeysuckle Close, Heather Close and Baffam Gardens, pumping water away from homes preventing water from getting inside.

Meanwhile at 5pm yesterday (January 2) in Buttercrambe Road, Buttercrambe a fire officer responded to a report of flooding in the open close to a children’s centre. The officer closed the road off using barrier tape and assisted staff to evacuate cars from the car park of a near by care home. Advice was given to staff from both the care home and children’s centre.

Elsewhere at 6.21pm in Firs Avenue, Ripon a fire crew from Ripon responded to a report of a vehicle that had become stuck in flood water after attempting to cross a ford.

A service spokesman said: “On the arrival of crews, the driver of the vehicle was out and had been assisted out of the water by a member of the public. The driver was checked over by police officers and given advice. Crews closed off the ford and foot bridge with assistance from the police.”

Half an hour later crews were called to Newthorpe Lane, South Milford

where firefighters from Tadcaster responded to a report of flood water affecting a single residential property. Crews used a pump to divert water away from the property and reduced the water levels. They then assisted the homeowner to put sandbags in place to help prevent water entering the property.

At 6.48pm in Parkways, Selby a crew from Selby responded to a report of floodwater entering residential premises. Crews were unable to pump water away from properties due to drainage issues in the area. Advice was given to homeowners and sandbags provided by the Highways Agency.

At 7.45pm a crew from Selby responded to a report of flooding in Westbourne Road, Selby affecting a number of properties. Crews used a main pump to divert the water away from properties and into a nearby dyke that had the capacity to take the water.

At 9.01pm a crew from Selby responded to a report of floodwater affecting residential properties in Westbourne Road, Selby. Crews pumped water out of the street and into the nearby beck.

At 9.43pm in West Bank, Carlton, a fire officer responded to a report of 11 red deer in a field that was increasingly being affected by flood water. The officer assessed the situation and found that there was no fire service action that would be able to assist in alleviating the problem. Advice was given to the landowners.

At 10.17pm at Newsham Road in Thirsk a fire crew from Thirsk responded to a report of floodwater entering a residential property via the floorboards. Crews pumped the water away from the property into nearby fields until the water level had dropped.

At 11.15pm in Baffam Gardens, Selby an officer and the water bowser from Tadcaster responded to flooding in the street at risk of affecting a number of residential properties. Crews used the water bowser to reduce the water levels.

And at 11.30pm in Castlegate, Malton, a crew from Malton responded to a report of flood water entering a residential property due to a pump that had stopped working. Crews restarted the pump and the flood water receded from the property. Crews liaised with NYCC and Yorkshire Water engineers to ensure that the pumps were kept on.