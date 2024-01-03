George Blair, 22, of no fixed address but from Guisborough, was jailed for five years at York Crown Court on Tuesday (January 2) after being convicted at an earlier hearing.

This relates to a ‘deal-line’ identified by police operating in Scarborough offering heroin and crack cocaine for sale for four days at the end of June 2023.

The line was identified as originating from the Middlesbrough area and the number used was attributed to Blair.

On June 28, Operation Expedite officers identified Blair and a 16-year-old boy getting off a bus on Westborough, Scarborough.

They tracked Blair and the youth to McDonald’s on Huntriss Row where they were apprehended.

The youth ran to the toilets and disposed of a package containing heroin and crack cocaine over the top of a toilet cubicle, but the cubicle was occupied at the time by a member of the public who was rudely interrupted.

The recovered package contained 53 individual wraps of crack cocaine and 40 wraps of heroin.

When the officers searched Blair, he was found to have the deal-phone in his pocket.

The youth, who is from Middlesbrough, remains under investigation.

Police Constable Jessie Landers, who led the investigation, said:

“The Operation Expedite team were able to catch George Blair in the act and it is pleasing he has been handed a significant custodial sentence for these serious offences.

“We hope he now reflects on his criminal lifestyle and is willing to change his ways with support from the HM Prison Service and the Probation Service.

“As evidenced in this case, we’re listening, watching, waiting and ready to pounce on drug-dealers like Blair who think they can operate freely in our area.

“It is abundantly clear that it will lead you to one place, and one place only: prison.”

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.