PROPERTIES have flooded in a North Yorkshire town and emergency crews have been called in.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 4.09pm today (January 2) after reports of flooding in Westfield, Selby.

A service spokesperson said: "One of our officers inspected some flooding in the area that was entering nearby properties.

"Advice was given to the affected properties to isolate ground floor electrics whilst the water levels remain high."