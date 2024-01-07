The pair are being looked after by the RSPCA at the charity's animal home off Landing Lane in York.

But staff are keen to find an adopter who can take on both bunnies - so the two friends can stay together.

A member of staff at the animal home said the two rabbits - one aged about two and the other six - were brought to the shelter separately.

"India was abandoned by her previous owner in terrible condition," the staff member said.

"And sadly Jester was returned to us after his previous girlfriend passed away. "

Since they arrived at Landing Lane, however, the pair have bonded, and are now firm friends.

"They are sweet rabbits who are looking for a new home through no fault of their own," the staff member said.

Both rabbits would be happy living indoors, provided they are given plenty to do.

But they will need 'lots of enrichment' to keep them happy and entertained, the member of staff said.

They will also need plenty of space.

"We are looking for accommodation where the hutch is a minimum of 6ft with an attached covered run of a minimum 10ft x6.5ft x 3ft," the staff member said.

"Please remember though, this is a minimum requirement.

"Always think the bigger the better.

"Any other accommodation will happily be discussed by staff at the centre."

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk