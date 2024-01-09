SCHOOL is back this week. Cue groans from (some) children and, no doubt, sighs of relief from (some) parents.
Those parents themselves, of course, will all have memories (some good, some not-so-good) of their own school days.
We’ve dredged through our archive of photos by Press photographers to bring you a selection of school photos from the Sixties, Seventies, Eighties and Nineties.
They range from school productions to old classroom photos, school visits - and farewells to retiring staff members.
We’ve tried to choose photos that haven’t been used too often on these pages.
But does your old school - or an old school friend or teacher - feature?
We hope you enjoy having a look...
