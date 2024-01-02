A North Yorkshire farm is enjoying success by supplying big bras and plus sized lingerie.

And tonight, AmpleBosom, will feature on BBC Look North at 6.30pm as part of farm diversification segment.

Recognising the importance of farm diversification new and old to the rural economy, BBC Look North recently visited Valley View Farm, near Helmsley, to learn more about the sustainability and efficiency of additional income streams for farms.

The feature will focus on how the 220-acre operational family farm is also home to thriving lingerie business, AmpleBosom and six holiday cottages onsite.

It will also look at life on the farm and how owner Sally Robinson used her assets to create multiple income streams and futureproof their business.

A recent survey conducted by NFU Mutual revealed that 34% of farmers now run a diversified business, up 6% since 2018, highlighting the growing importance of diversification to aid the longevity of farms, provide employment opportunities in the countryside, significantly increase farmer’s income and spread their risk, something Sally Robinson began doing in Yorkshire over 25 years ago.

Valley View Farm is home to 140 British Blue and Limousin cattle for commercial markets, 40 Wagyu cattle and 500 North of England Mules crossed with Texel and Suffolk tups and supplies a butcher in the London market, which farmed in partnership with Sally and her son Stuart.

Due to the farm’s picturesque location, Sally initially took the more traditional route of farm diversification, converting existing farm buildings into six self-catered holiday cottages, which are frequently fully booked.

In 1999 Sally Robinson then founded AmpleBosom, an online lingerie retail business after being shocked by how difficult it was for one of her employees to find a nice bra for her wedding day.

Having initially started out as a mail order business supplying plus size bras and lingerie, Ample Bosom now caters for women of all shapes and sizes and has expanded to offer customers worldwide a vast online collection of underwear, nightwear, cup size swimwear and lingerie from the world’s leading brands.

With a state-of-the-art website, customers are also able to search for detailed and specific attributes ensuring that every customer, regardless of their preferences, can find what they are looking for, and the business continues to grow from strength to strength.

Sally Robinson, Owner & Founder of AmpleBosom said: ‘We are incredibly proud to have been able to successfully diversify our farm through Ample Bosom, helping women everywhere to feel comfortable and confident, and through our holiday cottages, which allow the public to visit the beautiful Yorkshire countryside.

"Diversification has been essential in aiding the long-term future of our farm and being innovative is what has kept us going for 25 years, and we are thrilled to be able to welcome BBC Look North to showcase what we do!”

The BBC Look North segment featuring Sally Robinson’s farm will air on BBC One tonight (Tuesday) January 2 at 6.30pm.