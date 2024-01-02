Humberside Police say a 28-year-old man, has been arrested after a man sustained a serious head injury in Goole in the early hours yesterday morning (January 1).

A force spokesman said officers were called to reports that two men had been involved in an altercation at around 2.50am on Aire Street resulting in a 20-year-old man reportedly being assaulted.

The man, who is 20 was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for a fractured skull which is thankfully not thought to be life threatening at this time.

A 28-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in our custody whilst we continue to conduct lines of enquiry.

Detective Inspector Paul Farmer said: “We are currently in the early stages of our investigation, but I would like to reassure people that we do believe this to be an isolated incident.

“As part of our investigation, a scene guard remained in place to allow detectives to follow lines of enquiries. I would ask anyone who has any concerns to please do come speak to us.

“I would encourage anyone who may have information, or has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 164 of 1 January.”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.