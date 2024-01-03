Then it’s time to dust down your glad rags…

Just one more couple is needed to complete the minimum line-up for this year’s Strictly St Leonard’s fun (and fundraising) dance competition.

Over the space of six weeks in February and March couples will be given six dance lessons – covering everything from tango and jive to Viennese Waltz - by British Amateur Latin Sequence Dance Champion Chris Robinson.

And then, following a dress rehearsal, they’ll dance off at a glitzy grand finale at Tadcaster’s Riley Smith Hall on March 23 for the title Strictly St Leonard’s Dance Champion 2024.

It’s an exhilarating ride, admits one former competitor.

“Strictly St Leonard's was scary, exhilarating, terrifying but the most rewarding experience ever!” they said.

“I would recommend this experience to anyone who wants to push themselves, learn a new skill or raise money for a brilliant charity. As Eleanor Roosevelt said...do one thing that scares you every day."

Lee and Deborah Bell, the winners of the 2023 Strictly St Leonards (Image: St Leonard's Hospice)

Contestants don’t need any previous dance experience, organisers say.

“Your dance teacher Chris will teach you the routines from scratch, meaning no experience whatsoever is required,” a St Leonard’s spokesperson said.

“Over six weeks you will develop your skills - nobody will ever know you were a beginner. Most of our dancers start with no experience so you will not be alone in the first dance lesson!”

You don’t even need a dance partner of your own. Most contestants enter with a colleague, family member, friend or partner.

“But if you are interested in taking part and you don’t have a partner, please send us an email as we may be able to match you up with a dance partner!” the spokesperson said.

What you will need to do is pay a £25 entrance fee each – and then, as a couple, raise a minimum of £500 in sponsorship for St Leonard's Hospice.

That’s not as daunting as it sounds, St Leonard’s says. “Everyone who has taken part in this event over the last three years with similar reservations has at least reached this amount,” the spokesperson said. “The prize for top fundraiser went to one couple who raised in excess of £2,000!”

The six dance lessons will be given from 4-7pm on Sunday afternoons from February 11 to March 17. There will then be a dress rehearsal at the Riley-Smith Hall on Monday, March 18.

Dance lessons will be recorded for contestants who can’t make them all – or an extra private lesson can be arranged for a fee.

Most contestants will source their own dance costumes – but again, don’t worry if you don’t have one.

“We also have some outfits you can buy for a small donation, which have been sourced from our shops,” the St Leonard’s spokesperson said.

To enter, visit tickettailor.com/events/stleonardshospice/894513#.

The closing date for entries is Tuesday January 23.