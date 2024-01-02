Maureen Henley was involved in the crash which occurred on the A66, Marron Bridge, approximately one mile from the Bridgefoot Roundabout on Friday, December 22. She died in hospital later that day

Maureen, who was 72 and from Cockermouth, has relatives who live in Ryedale.

In tribute, Maureen’s family said: “Maureen was a beloved and devoted wife, sister, aunt, and great aunt to a list of relatives. The tragic loss of Maureen has left our family devastated.

“She met her husband, Colin “Adrian”, in 1972 and they shared a long and happy marriage.

"Maureen was interested in music, playing the piano, and was very much into horse riding – a hobby not really shared with Adrian!

"Although, they did travel around on Adrian’s motorcycle enjoying the local sights at weekends. Earlier in life, Maureen passed her motorcycle test and had a Honda 50 before later buying a Lambretta.

“Maureen leaves behind her husband, Adrian, brother, Mike, nephew Matt, and three great nieces.”

Officers are continuing their investigation into the collision, which occurred at around 6:45pm. The collision involved a grey/green Suzuki Jimny and a black Volkswagen Golf. In addition to anyone who saw the collision, or arrived at the location before the emergency services got there, officers would also like to hear from anyone who saw either of these vehicles, or vehicles similar to them, before the collision on December 22.

The driver of the Golf, a 19-year-old man from Cleator Moor, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail.

One victim remains in Royal Victory Infirmary while two other victims with injuries have been discharged.

Officers would like to thank those who stopped and assisted officers at the scene.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses who have yet to get in touch or those with dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, or email at sciu@cumbria.police.uk, quoting incident number 179 of 22 December 2023. You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.