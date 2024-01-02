North Yorkshire Police said three men broke into Eurotek motorcycle shop in Camp Hill Close in Ripon on New Year's Eve.

A force spokesperson said: “The men, all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, arrived in a white Ford transit style van, with chevron markings on the rear.”

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or has information that could assist with the investigation to email gareth.skelton@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Gareth Skelton.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230247331 when passing on information.