Scott Bradley was charged following an incident in Holgate towards the end of the morning rush hour on April 7, 2022.

The 36-year-old of Wilberforce Avenue, Clifton, is alleged to have caused the serious injuries by driving a Ford Mondeo dangerously in Acomb Road.

He spoke twice during the hearing, once to confirm his name at the start of the hearing and when the charge was put to him, he said: “Not guilty”.

Barristers for the prosecution and the defence and Judge Deborah Sherwin then discussed arrangements for his trial.

York Crown Court heard that it will be heard at the same court starting on October 21 and is likely to last for five days.

Bradley was released on unconditional bail.

It was his second appearance before a court. His first was before York Magistrates Court in November.

Acomb Road is a main route between west York and the city centre and regularly has queues during the rush hour.

Following the incident that led to Bradley being charged, it was closed for hours and didn’t reopen until mid-afternoon.