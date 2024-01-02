POLICE want to speak to a man following the theft of stock from a North Yorkshire store.
North Yorkshire Police said the theft happened at Morrisons in Ripon on Monday, December 11 last year.
A force spokesperson said it is appealing for information and the man pictured by CCTV may be able to help with their enquiries.
It added that despite enquiries, the suspect has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to email retailcctvreturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230234723 when passing on information.
