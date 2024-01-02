Plenty of people won in York with prizes ranging from £5,000 to as high as £25,000.

National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the January 2024 winners, so let’s take a look.

One lucky person in the city has won £25,000 with the winning bond number 416EK635058.

The owner's bond number was valued at £10,000, bought in October 2020 with an overall holding of £50,000.

Amount of Premium Bond prizes won in January 2024 in York

Every month only two winners in the UK take home £1 million, but plenty of other prizes are still available.

£100,000 – 0

£50,000 – 0

£25,000 – 1

£10,000 – 6

£5,000 – 13

The overall total for York this month was £150,000.

How to see if you have won on Premium Bonds

You can check your account via the NS&I website here.

Prize draws are conducted every month and prizes up to £1,000,000 are given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

Who won the Premium Bond £1 million prize in January 2024?





What a way to kick off 2024, as two people get to claim the top million-pound Premium Bond prize, with the first claimed by a winner from Warwickshire with the bond number 546JZ698132.

The owner's winning bond was valued at £5,000 and was purchased in July 2023 with an overall holding of £20,083.

The second Premium Bond winner to claim £1 million is from Nottingham with bond number 352SX574068.

The winner has an overall holding of £49,575 with a winning bond worth £31,000 purchased in February 2019.