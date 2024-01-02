I was already amazed that to put a ramp in instead of seven steps to make it easier for cyclists to use the cycle route from Marygate Lane to St Mary’s was costing £250k.
Now an extra £80k has been added to the budget as someone at the council seems to have forgotten to check if utility services were in the way, which they are.
Why spend so much when the council is skint - and why change this anyway. Seven steps to wheel your bike up or down? Wow.
It is now open for motorbike and moped users. Lovely.
Dave Matthewman, Green Lane, Acomb
