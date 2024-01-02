North Yorkshire Police said they would like to speak to a man following the incident at Home Bargains in Bawtry Road, Selby.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It happened at around 11.25am on Monday, November 13 last year and despite enquiries being made at the time, the suspect has not yet been identified.

“Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if the recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investiagation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to email joanne.bell@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1488 Bell.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230215777 when passing on information.