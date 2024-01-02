The New Year’s Eve celebrations in London (and elsewhere in the world) at midnight on Sunday were absolutely magnificent. The fireworks were mind-boggling. Fantastic.
But I can’t help but thinking about what the cost was to put this spectacle on, and whether the hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of pounds spent could have been better used.
All that money gone in a few minutes. Gone up in smoke. Just a thought.
M Horsman, Moorland Road, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here