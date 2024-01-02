The New Year’s Eve celebrations in London (and elsewhere in the world) at midnight on Sunday were absolutely magnificent. The fireworks were mind-boggling. Fantastic.

But I can’t help but thinking about what the cost was to put this spectacle on, and whether the hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of pounds spent could have been better used.

All that money gone in a few minutes. Gone up in smoke. Just a thought.

M Horsman, Moorland Road, York

 