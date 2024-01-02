Police in Ryedale say it happened in Kirkbymoorside on Boxing Day.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Between 10.30am and 11.30am on Tuesday, December 26, an incident involving the driver of a black car and the local hunt happened at the junction of a mini-roundabout with High Market Place.

“Officers are appealing for information from witnesses or anyone who can provide CCTV or ring doorbell footage that could help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Alan Mason.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230244300 when passing on information.