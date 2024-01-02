A PITCH invasion at a North Yorkshire football club has sparked a police investigation.
The county's police say they want the public to get in touch if they recognise a man pictured at Flamingo Land Stadium in Scarborough.
A police spokesman said: "Two men entered the playing area of Flamingo Land Stadium in Scarborough during Scarborough Athletic's match with Forest Green Rovers on December 12.
"Despite police enquiries about the incident, the suspect remains unidenitified.
"Officers are keen to identify the man pictured, as he may have information that could help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email sam.thompson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Sam Thompson."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230235691 when passing on information.
